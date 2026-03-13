The United States. Russia. Iran. North Korea. Israel. Venezuela. China. Most Countries on every continent - run by maniacs.

It’s as if they are all children in a sandbox complaining that the other children are micturating on them as they piss on everyone else.

Maybe they need a day camp for 28 days - annually. All the world leaders have to go to class and learn basic human behavior, empathy and the art of taking responsibility for one’s own actions. The United Nations could pass a binding resolution to ensure that all heads of state in the world have to pass rigorous potty training before they’re allowed to lead a country.

If it helps, they can have a dance after they graduate. We can spring for caps and gowns too.

It would be a far different world.

I have another option; we draft leaders from the legislature of each country around the world to be the chief executive of the respective country. Everybody gets six years - no more - as the leader. We can give out gold statues in the shape of C3PO and a month’s vacation anywhere on the planet to the leader that is voted, annually, as the world’s best executive. Of course, the chief executives will live for free in public housing paid by the federal government. They get no pay. After retiring they’re entitled to an ample government pension but can make no profit from their time in public service. Documentaries are welcome.

If Bill Hicks got his wish, and marijuana was not only legal, but mandatory - at least for public servants and especially world leaders - the world might even be a friendlier place.

We’re not there yet, of course. We’re far too busy repeating the mistakes of the past, so we haven’t found any new ones to make in the future.

But it would be nice if we made some new mistakes along fertile ground ignored by what passes for civilization these days. In as much as I still don’t know why we’re at war with Iran, I’m also still confused about why mankind is perpetually at war with itself.

It’s easy to see we lack education. We lack understanding. We lack love for each other and we are so bitterly tribal that we invent tribes in order to continue killing each other. And we’re lazy, belligerent and ignorant when it comes to solving this problem.

In this country, our two political parties seem completely unable to deal with this reality. The Democrats can get a trillion dollar infrastructure deal passed, but can’t beat Donald Trump. They know how to legislate, but they don’t know how to run for office.

The Republicans can get Donald Trump elected, but he then shuts down the government more often than any other president in history. The modern Republicans know how to run for office but have absolutely no idea how to govern.

The Republicans have no heart. The Democrats have no head.

We have met the enemy and he is us.

We have politicians who run for office who say they aren’t politicians as they run for office. We have convicted felons, sex offenders, grifters, thieves, cowards, rogues, bullies, drunks, drug addicts, murderers, violence freaks and car salesmen in the House of Representatives. The Senate has the same thing, but apparently more of them also carry the title of doctor or lawyer.

Some wish everyone in Congress carried the title of Christian Missionary. . .

I have the lingering thought that this reality is actually a psilocybin induced nightmare. I’m to wake up and John Lennon will still be alive, as will Martin Luther King Jr. We have cities on the Mars and the Moon. There is peace throughout the world. Rock n’ Roll is the best it has ever been and comics can find work in several comedy clubs in every city on the planet with more than 25,000 people. In this world, Donald Trump is somebody’s bitch doing 20 years of hard time in Sing Sing. His outfit is orange while his hair is scant.

But every morning as I imbibe the sweet elixir of life - a double espresso with a dab of foam and some cinnamon - I sigh and realize that world is just a fantasy.

The reality is harsh, hard hitting and sometimes terrifying.

But I have to confess, it’s obscenely funny.

I have a small dog who loves to chase the light from a laser pointer. If I twirl the light around, the dog will turn around circles endlessly until he passes out.

That’s the human race and I confess I find it amusing.

I would find it more amusing if we stopped and tried something different. Something new. But, so far, humanity seems unable to grasp how it is manipulated into repeating its mistakes, and thus is still not collectively cogent enough to change its self-destructive behavior.

Be nice if we did.

Just saying.