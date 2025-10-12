The Worst House Speaker ever?

In this excerpt from “Just Ask the Press” The government shutdown continues while the most ineffective White Speaker in history says the Democrats are to blame.
Republican House Speaker Michael Johnson even says the coming “NO Kings!” protest is a “Hate America” speech and the Democrats won’t vote to open the government until it’s done.
(Never mind the fact that the Republicans own the House, Senate, White House and the Supreme Court)
