If you want to know who the worst press secretary has ever been, I cannot say. I’ve only been covering presidents since the Ronald Reagan administration. But since then? Without a doubt until the new Trump regime, I would have named the second Biden press secretary. But now? Wow. It’s the only press secretary I’ve ever seen as a Presidential “Pep” Secretary. Hands down the worst.

No facts. Nothing but gaslighting, accusations and condescension. Lies. Lies. Lies.