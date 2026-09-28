If you want to know who the worst press secretary has ever been, I cannot say. I’ve only been covering presidents since the Ronald Reagan administration. But since then? Without a doubt until the new Trump regime, I would have named the second Biden press secretary. But now? Wow. It’s the only press secretary I’ve ever seen as a Presidential “Pep” Secretary. Hands down the worst.
No facts. Nothing but gaslighting, accusations and condescension. Lies. Lies. Lies.
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Priceless, Brian, as always. I don't claim to be a know-it-all, but figured the best would have to one from a Democrat Presidency.......