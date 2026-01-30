Don Lemon and Georgia Fort, charged with federal crimes for covering a protest in a Minneapolis church have become the latest casualties in Donald Trump’s war against the Constitution.

Lemon, of course, is the former CNN anchor who joined the ranks of independent journalists on substack and elsewhere who are currently reporting things about Trump he’d rather people didn’t know. Lemon has also offered commentary on Trump that have, according to those inside the Trump administration “angered the president greatly.”

Fort, on the other hand is a St. Paul based reporter who works outside of traditional routes, publishing directly to her audience. She has more than 95,000 followers on Facebook Watch, nearly 40,000 on TikTok, more than 19,000 on Instagram, and more than 2,500 on YouTube. Last year, she reached 15 million people just through Facebook, she says, and every time she posts something, her audience grows.

Her independent work as reported in the MPSmag.com is different from what you’ll see on TV. Instead of tightly cut images with narration and commentary, Fort features subjects speaking for themselves, often at length. One video, which Fort posted in February, features a woman named Nichole talking about her time living in a Minneapolis homeless encampment. In March, Fort went live for 28 minutes at the Minneapolis teachers’ strike. Around the same time, she shared footage from outside Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, where people gave statements about family members who had been killed by police.

Fort also advocates for media reform: more diversity in newsrooms, more diversity in what stories get told, and more diversity in whose voices get quoted as experts. She has criticized coverage by the mainstream media of Amir Locke, Winston Smith, and other Black men killed by police officers.

The reaction to these arrests of two independent journalists has captured the anger of the entire journalism community.

Freedom of the Press Foundation put it succinctly:

“The government’s arrests of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort are naked attacks on freedom of the press. Two federal courts flatly rejected prosecuting Lemon because the evidence for these vindictive and unconstitutional charges was insufficient, and Lemon has every right to document news and inform the public. Instead of accepting that humiliating defeat, the government has now doubled down.

“These arrests, under bogus legal theories for obviously constitutionally protected reporting, are clear warning shots aimed at other journalists. The unmistakable message is that journalists must tread cautiously because the government is looking for any way to target them. Fort’s arrest is meant to instill the same fear in local independent journalists as big names like Lemon.

“The answer to this outrageous attack is not fear or self-censorship. It’s an even stronger commitment to journalism, the truth, and the First Amendment. If the Trump administration thinks it can bully journalists into submission, it is wrong. We’ve recently seen that even in the Trump era, public pressure still can work. It’s time to do it again. News outlets across the political spectrum need to loudly defend Lemon’s and Fort’s rights. Journalists are not making themselves the story, Trump is.”

But the arrests also highlight a growing problem in independent journalism. When a Washington Post reporter recently had their home tossed by members of the federal government, they enjoyed the protect of a large corporation that can afford libel insurance, and attorneys.

Independent reporters often do not have that luxury and as the Trump regime is showing in Minneapolis, it could not care less how low it goes or who it persecutes under the guise of legitimate prosecution.

Fort’s family members demanded her immediate release at a press conference in Minneapolis. “This is wrong,” Fort’s teenage daughter said tearfully about her mother’s arrest. “She is not a protester. She is not an activist. She is a mom working to provide for her children through the only way she knows how — documenting and sharing stories of the community, and truth of what’s happening here every day in our state.”

Trump will not care if either journalist serves jail time. But he’ll happily bankrupt Fort and Lemon in an attempt to silence their voices.

Miles Taylor, the former “anonymous” of the first Trump administration has already, through his non-profit, donated $10,000 to a defense fund for the journalists. But it’s going to take a lot more and that’s all that Trump cares about; inflicting economic pain and suffering.

To him - it’s even better than jail.