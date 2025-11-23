Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The WWE Oval Office event

we got played
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Nov 23, 2025

In this excerpt from “Just Ask the Press”, White House reporter John T. Bennett, Foreign policy expert Mark Zaid, and host Brian Karem discuss Donald Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had a bro-down in the White House this week. The mayor called Trump a fascist and Trump called the Mayor a communist and then they kissed and hugged.

And the press was flabbergasted.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture