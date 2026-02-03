Then they came for journalists
two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
The team looks at the arrest of two independent journalists by the federal government. Also, Godwin’s Law. Trump supporter Joe Rogan compared actions by ICE in Minneapolis to the Gestapo -- are comparisons to Hitler and the Nazis valid? And, it’s not just journalists that the administration is targeting. ICE agents are recording video of protesters and telling them they’re now in a database along with other “domestic terrorists.”
