Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
3m

You can’t make that stuff up, nobody would believe it. What a bunch of losers!

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
1h

Brian--laughed to no end about the circumcision and as a result, get autism later in life......and the worm eating that man's brain............Thanks!!!

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