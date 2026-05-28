Donald Trump spent the morning preparing for another cabinet meeting filled with praise, propaganda, and increasingly bizarre political theater — while serious questions continue growing about his health, his administration, and the direction of the country.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Trump repeating the exact same Iran post days apart

- Growing questions surrounding Trump’s repeated medical visits

- Jimmy Kimmel mocking Trump’s latest health examination

- The administration continuing to insist “everything is great”

- ICE escalating confrontations with U.S. citizens and elected officials

- MAGA attacks against Texas Democrat James Talarico

- Ken Paxton’s increasingly bizarre campaign rhetoric

- The growing Republican divide over Trump, tariffs, inflation, and the Epstein files

- RFK Jr.’s latest bizarre autism comments



PLUS:

Brian reacts to the increasingly chaotic atmosphere surrounding Trump’s administration as even former supporters begin questioning what’s really happening inside MAGA world.



From health concerns to cabinet chaos, this episode covers another surreal day inside Trump world.



#Trump #DonaldTrump #BKTV #BrianKarem #RFKJr #Politics #BreakingNews #JamesTalarico #KenPaxton #PoliticalCommentary

