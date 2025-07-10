Originally published August 25,2017, Playboy

Daryl Davis is a musician who has played with Chuck Berry. He is also a Civil Rights activist who has successfully talked more than 200 members of the KKK out of the Klan.

He is a large, intimidating-looking African American man with a cherubic smile, a quiet demeanor and never tries to coerce anyone into anything. He meets members of the Klan and asks them one simple question: “Why do you hate me when you don’t even know me?”

I heard that question from another source this week, no less poignant. On the Metro, riding downtown, I found myself sitting across from a Hispanic mother and her three children, one boy and two girls. The boy was about 7 to 9-years-old and his sisters were decidedly younger.

My press credentials hung around my neck and the boy was looking at them. In Spanish, I heard him ask his mother if I was a police officer. She didn’t know.

“Yo soy un periodista,” I said, letting them know I was a reporter. The boy, as it turned out, spoke English very well and asked me a variety of questions. I asked a few too and found out they had a family member involved in a deportation case and were going to Silver Spring to meet their immigration attorney.

When the boy found out I was going to the White House, he asked me very clearly, “Why does the President hate me?”

I didn’t know what to say. I don’t necessarily think the President does, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone losing a relative to the new immigration policies who would think otherwise.

I was speechless. I never could muster an answer. His mother told me he had heard her concerns about her family, which prompted his question.

Earlier in the week I’d met a man who was a veteran in the Afghanistan conflict. His son is also now serving in Afghanistan. In two years, the man told me that GIs could serve in Afghanistan who hadn’t even been born when the conflict started.

After I tweeted those two instances out I received several responses from others who said they were living in similar circumstances. (Got another vague death threat too but that’s another matter–however, I will say it is spelled “blood” and not “blud” but…I got the point.)

So, Thursday when the White House had its first press briefing in two and a half weeks, I thought I had a few decent questions on my mind. I thought about Daryl and asking a follow up to the events in Charlottesville or discussing the Phoenix rally which aims for an election more than three years away.

But what nagged at me most was the incident with the soldier – once again, we are back in Afghanistan – and the president’s immigration policy, as the border wall looms large.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders jumped right in the first issue by reading a letter from a man who had served in the Iraq War to his son who is on his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. It was a glowing tribute from a father to a son about honor, duty and courage.

Lost in this glowing tribute to patriotism was the one thing most veterans I know say they want more than anything else: No more wars. They don’t want their progeny serving and getting killed. Many of those vets have actually mouthed the lyrics to the John Lennon song: “Give peace a chance.”

That was lost on Sanders, as it has been lost on every administration since the beginning of the Afghani conflict. We are now entering a generational war.

But Sanders didn’t dwell on that Thursday. She was on to the Border Wall and immigration since Trump had threatened to shut down the government if he didn’t get the money to buy his wall. Sanders said Trump is committed to building the wall, while wags at the White House say he should be committed for wanting to build the wall. How will we pay for it? Three or four times, Sanders dodged the question. As a Breitbart reporter said, “At this point, it isn’t whether you agree with the president or disagree. Is he living up to his campaign promises? That’s the issue. People who don’t like him are mad that he wants to build the wall and people who voted for him are getting mad because he said he’d get Mexico to pay for the wall.”

During the briefing Sanders tried to dodge that development too as she told us that the president hadn’t decided yet if Mexico was going to pay for the wall. “They have. They have,” I reminded her – because Mexican officials has said in no uncertain terms they are not paying for the border wall. This angered Sanders – still sore because two months ago we’d sparred in that room, so she cut me off with something about there being enough “outbursts” from this side of the room.

She danced away from the issue as quickly as she could. But I didn’t let it go. A few minutes later, she called an end to the briefing, but not before I called out, “Has the president ever lied to us Sarah?” She didn’t answer. She kept on walking.

If there were ever a more apt analogy for this administration, then I don’t think I’ve seen it. They lie and then they walk away.

Stubbornly set on their path, those who speak for the president spew and move on. They never look back. In fact they never look at much at all. A good source of mine still in the executive branch says everyone is resigned to the situation deteriorating further.

The continued outrageous behavior by this president has fathers worried about their sons dying in a war two other administrations supported – by a president who on the campaign trail vowed to pull our military out of that quagmire. The president hasn’t kept his promises on DACA, repealing and replacing healthcare and on his sacred border wall he’s angered his own supporters because he claimed he’d have Mexico pay for the monstrosity – which has morphed into an “invisible” wall or a wall with “solar panels” – depending on when the president has spoken about it.

And at the end of the day you have young children asking why the president hates them.

I say, call in Daryl Davis. If Daryl can get Klansmen to quit the KKK, perhaps he’ll have some success with Trump. We’ve tried everything else.