This is episode 7 of season 2 of Hard Pass. The team talks about several issues with cabinet members and secretaries. From the commerce secretary being caught in a lie about his encounters with Jeffrey Epstein, to the border patrol using a high-powered laser to shoot down a party balloon - closing down the El Paso Airport, to the Attorney General's rather contentious hearing before the Judiciary Committee - this cabinet seems to be struggling a bit. We talk about how media are covering all of this!