This Cabinet is Collapsing
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar
This is episode 7 of season 2 of Hard Pass. The team talks about several issues with cabinet members and secretaries. From the commerce secretary being caught in a lie about his encounters with Jeffrey Epstein, to the border patrol using a high-powered laser to shoot down a party balloon - closing down the El Paso Airport, to the Attorney General's rather contentious hearing before the Judiciary Committee - this cabinet seems to be struggling a bit. We talk about how media are covering all of this!
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.