This is not how the Press and the President should work
Two men who know the ropes of the White House outline how things work best
Sam Donaldson is one of the best known reporters to ever cover the White House.
Joe Lockhart is a former White House Press Secretary during the Bill Clinton administration. Together they walk us through how the White House should operate and why the press is important in government.
Unlike today’s dysfunctional landscape, a democracy works best when both the press and the politicians respect what each brings to the game.
Today? Not likely.
Here’s why.
