At first I was enraged that Donald Trump continued to heckle his supporters and grift them for money - even after he won the 2024 election.

Then I laughed at the stupidity of his pleas.

Now? I think I’m in the Twilight Zone.

Read what he is sending his supporters. Does any American President act this way other than Donald Trump?

What other president would threaten to “track you down” with ICE if you don’t answer a stupid survey?

WTF?