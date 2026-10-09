Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
Oct 9

Weneed to remind LOUD AND CLEAR--AND CONSTANTLY that the republiCRAPS who are making an effort to distance themselves from the dictator Donald that THEY have SUPPORTED him for twelve + years now, and will actually continue to do so if the republiCRAPS maintain control. Don't be fooled.

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Sher'
Oct 9

Very very dark .but we were forwarded quite awhile back that we would be heading for this as mid terms approached. The criminals are in panic mode now and at full gallop with the but in their teeth.

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