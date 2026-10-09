President Donald Trump is apparently panicking as the clock ticks down to the midterms and members of his own administration are becoming increasingly worried about his rhetoric.

According to an email Trump sent to MAGA supporters Trump said Tuesday, “One seat slips, then another, and the gavel changes hands like a throat being cut in silence. The other side does not need a landslide. They need the dark to do their work for them. A tired voter. An empty chair. A man who tells himself the night will pass if he stays indoors.”

One Trump staffer told me the president “clearly didn’t write that,” but added “it’s very dark.”

The president’s niece, psychologist and author Mary Trump, pointed to a recent review from Reuters delving into the 62 most competitive House and Senate races. She noted that roughly two-thirds of Republican candidates in those races are “treating [President Trump] like a liability rather than an asset.”

“In 41 of those races, Republican candidates are creating distance from Donald,” Mary Trump said. “They’re breaking with him on policy. They’re downplaying their ties to him. They’re avoiding photos.”

Apparently there are many on Capitol Hill who are scrambling to keep the president at arm’s length, according to retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Tillis said Wednesday that there are as many as 30 Republican senators who privately oppose Trump. However, the North Carolina Republican noted that those same senators fear speaking up, as it means the president may decide to name them as targets for retribution.

One unnamed Republican senator admitted they and their colleagues “certainly aren’t brave publicly.”

Eric Schmeltzer, a Democratic strategist in California, countered that “a little public bravery might be applauded” right now. Schmeltzer said he believes Democrats could have a majority of 15 to 20 House seats after November 3, and that in his view, Trump wants to hold onto the Senate “out of fear he’ll be impeached again.” If Democrats have a 51-seat majority, they would need 16 of those 30 supposedly Trump-fatigued GOP senators to cross the aisle in order to convict the president in an unprecedented third impeachment trial.

Trump’s October 6 email to supporters notably made no mention of trying to maintain control of the House of Representatives. Rather, the president seems exclusively focused on not losing the Senate, which Republicans currently control by a 53-47 margin. His email struck a particularly ominous tone.

“Night has settled on the midterms, and it is not a gentle night,” the email read. “The lamps in the Oval Office burn low. Outside, something keeps tapping at the glass, patient as a verdict. We may hold the Senate. We may not.”

“I will not lie to you and call the dark a dawn,” Trump continued. “I have walked the halls in the White House when the majority felt solid underfoot. It does not feel solid now.”

The president has so far focused his campaigning in states previously viewed as solid GOP strongholds. He’s spoken at a high school gym in Ohio, a similarly sized venue in Nebraska and at two venues in Texas, where Attorney General Ken Paxton is floundering in the latest polls against Democratic state representative James Talarico.

Schmeltzer observed that Trump hasn’t yet campaigned for Republican North Carolina Senate candidate Michael Whatley because, in his view, “he knows he’s toast there.” The Democratic strategist added the president’s path to holding onto the Senate now relies on keeping Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Texas in Republican hands. Democrats in those states are all either leading in polls or within the margin of error.

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters has championed the president as “the best messenger in the history of our party” and that he’ll help bring out the Republican base to keep the Senate majority. Trump keeps urging supporters to vote as if “I’m on the ballot.” But Schmeltzer said the president’s visibility in the remaining few weeks of the campaign cycle is “the exact trouble for Republicans.”

There’s been concern that the Trump administration, should the Republicans lose control of the House or Senate, would seize ballot boxes in November. But Schmeltzer pointed out that local precinct workers from both parties have received detailed instruction in how to react to any attempted seizure. He went on to observe that elections are clearly “the responsibility of the states and local jurisdictions, not the federal government.”

In a 2021 report, the Brennan Center for Justice wrote that “state legislatures have taken steps to strip election officials of the power to run and certify elections, consolidating power in their own hands over processes intended to be free of partisan or political interference,” causing concerns about the safety of elections.

Now, just weeks before the midterms, the Brennan Center is warning that “the Trump administration is trying to undermine the electoral process itself.”

“Add in AI-boosted cybersecurity threats and misinformation, and it makes for an unprecedented challenge,” the Brennan Center wrote. “But state and local election officials, the courts, and others are pushing back to ensure that voters have the final say.”

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland — who would chair the House Judiciary Committee if Democrats take back the House — told reporters this week that the president’s efforts to weaken democracy will be studied in future government classes. He added that he wants to preserve Trump’s attempts to undermine the elections to “ensure it never happens again.”

“I’m introducing legislation to ensure that the Smithsonian preserves the propaganda tools that the Trump Administration is using to warp and censor American history in the president’s own authoritarian self-image,” Raskin tweeted Wednesday. “My bill will allow future generations to learn about the president who wielded his powers like a tyrant-king and the Americans who fought back for democracy and freedom.”

During an episode of his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Dean Obeidallah told me he fears the president will become increasingly erratic in the coming weeks. He also expressed fears that the administration — with the cooperation of the Republican party — could effectively shut down the federal government in December if they lose their House and Senate majorities in November.

“Funding runs out in December. Why would he care if it gets funded or comes back?” Obeidallah said. “He’d be like a King dissolving parliament.”