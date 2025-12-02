Time for the old Double Tap
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar . . .
In this episode we look at press coverage of the controversy over the defense secretary’s order to “leave no survivors” in attacks on suspected drug boats off the coast of Venezuela. We also look at how the media are connecting that story with the video that six Democratic congress members released where they talked about defying unlawful military orders. All this and more on episode 22 of Hard Pass.
