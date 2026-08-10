Time to Rock n' Roll
Sometimes you just gotta take a break . . .
Welcome back to our monthly dose of Rock n’ Roll from two big fans of the genre who want to talk about anything other than politics.
Okay, we talk a little bit about politics today, but the question is; what is your top three play list if you’re stuck on a deserted island?
Glenn Kirschner and Brian Karem have fun talking Rock n’ Roll!
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