Welcome back to our monthly dose of Rock n’ Roll from two big fans of the genre who want to talk about anything other than politics.



Okay, we talk a little bit about politics today, but the question is; what is your top three play list if you’re stuck on a deserted island?



Glenn Kirschner and Brian Karem have fun talking Rock n’ Roll!



Subscribe to Brian’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian’s YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV