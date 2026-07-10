I will make this short. Read the Truth social above.

Ask yourself why?

What kind of country do we live in where a president can act like an angry toddler to get legislation passed that cannot work? Leave your politics behind you and become informed enough to know that all we’ve worked for in this country is in danger of being unobtainable for our children and their children if we don’t change our path.

That’s all I ask.

Thank you.