From a billion-dollar ballroom to comments about 2032, there’s a lot to unpack.



On this episode of Brian Karem TV (BKTV), Brian breaks down Donald Trump’s latest remarks, shifting explanations, and the growing questions surrounding priorities, policy, and what’s really being said behind the headlines.



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