Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Smith's avatar
Chris Smith
2h

Speak up? Kiss your job goodbye,they have bills family's etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture