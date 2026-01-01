In this engaging conversation, Brian Karem and Tom Arnold reflect on the past year, discussing the current political climate, the impact of comedy on free speech, and the importance of parenting and empathy. Tom shares personal anecdotes about his experiences as a father and the challenges he faces in navigating his career and family life. The discussion also touches on the future of entertainment and the role of community support in overcoming personal challenges. Ultimately, the conversation is a blend of humor, insight, and hope for a better future.

