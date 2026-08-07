Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Top songs for a deserted island

Bruce and the Beatles are there . . .
Brian J Karem's avatar
Glenn Kirschner's avatar
Brian J Karem and Glenn Kirschner

If you’re stuck on a deserted island . . .what music would you take with you?

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