Top songs for a deserted island

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1Top songs for a deserted islandBruce and the Beatles are there . . .Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerAug 07, 20261ShareTranscriptIf you’re stuck on a deserted island . . .what music would you take with you?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremGlenn KirschnerWrites Glenn Kirschner SubscribeRecent PostsWhat's on your daily menu - on a deserted island. . .1 hr ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerHow do you solve a problem like the Internet?14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerTrump's no-bid contracts are corruption14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerHas America fallen?15 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerCountdown to Liberty! (898)16 hrs ago • Brian J KaremHey, trust him . . . he's DonnieAug 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's rally in Vegas and firing PirroAug 5 • Brian J Karem