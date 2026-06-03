Total Chaos at the White House
None of it even makes sense
The Trump administration insists everything is under control. The war is “over.” Iran has been “obliterated.” The economy is strong. Gas prices are fine.
But the facts seem to tell a very different story.
In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:
- Donald Trump’s latest comments on Iran and diplomacy
- Ted Cruz defending the administration’s handling of the conflict
- Marco Rubio facing intense questioning in the Senate
- Contradictions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz crisis
- Rising gas prices and growing economic concerns
- Questions about whether the administration is trying to recreate the same Iran deal Trump previously abandoned
- Senator Cory Booker and Brian Schatz pressing for answers
- Concerns over the true cost of the conflict for American taxpayers and service members
- Dr. Oz defending Trump’s repeated medical exams
- The continuing disconnect between White House talking points and reality
#Trump #DonaldTrump #MarcoRubio #Iran #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #TedCruz #PoliticalCommentary
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