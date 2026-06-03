The Trump administration insists everything is under control. The war is “over.” Iran has been “obliterated.” The economy is strong. Gas prices are fine.



But the facts seem to tell a very different story.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Donald Trump’s latest comments on Iran and diplomacy

- Ted Cruz defending the administration’s handling of the conflict

- Marco Rubio facing intense questioning in the Senate

- Contradictions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz crisis

- Rising gas prices and growing economic concerns

- Questions about whether the administration is trying to recreate the same Iran deal Trump previously abandoned

- Senator Cory Booker and Brian Schatz pressing for answers

- Concerns over the true cost of the conflict for American taxpayers and service members

- Dr. Oz defending Trump’s repeated medical exams

- The continuing disconnect between White House talking points and reality



#Trump #DonaldTrump #MarcoRubio #Iran #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #TedCruz #PoliticalCommentary



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