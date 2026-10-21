Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Tripping on some bad acid

But then again . . . maybe not
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”: Can the Democrats pull off the midterm takeover?

Full episode here:

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