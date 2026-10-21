Tripping on some bad acid

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2216Tripping on some bad acidBut then again . . . maybe notBrian J KaremOct 21, 20262216ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press”: Can the Democrats pull off the midterm takeover?Full episode here:Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump’s predictable moves when he loses 28 mins ago • Brian J KaremDAY ONE DEMOCRAT: It’s all about community1 hr ago • Brian J KaremThe New Politics: Local and Home Grown3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDon’t tell me you love cops . . . 5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNever doubt that one person can make a change17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCorruption in D.C. is in the midterm bullseye18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFederal Worker Losing under Trump19 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUpset in the making In Missouri’s Second District19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem