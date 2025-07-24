Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Robbins's avatar
George Robbins
4m

Thank god you don’t take any shit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture