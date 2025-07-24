Fifty-six years ago this week, U.S. astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed and walked on the moon.

Today, millions believe that trip never happened. Instead, they are content in the belief that it was all created on a Hollywood soundstage. “Our science wasn’t advanced enough to go to the moon,” is one conspiratorial argument. Many of those same people think our science is currently advanced enough to create vaccines to cause diseases, pollute the skies with chemtrails and seed clouds to cause life-ending flash floods — even though climate change can’t possibly be caused by humans, because we’re not advanced enough to influence the weather.

Some of the leaders of this militantly ignorant cadre of dysfunctional dimwits are members of Congress. And those congressional Republicans only want you to go to college if you can personally afford it while they all worship Donald Trump as a personal emissary of Jesus — whom they also worship, but not at the expense of getting rid of concentration camps in the Everglades that hold immigrants, children and the occasional citizen in the name of justice without due process.

They’re also the cowards who adjourned the House of Representatives early so they could avoid having to take action on the growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which is now threatening to swallow Trump whole.

If you distill all of this mean-spirited ignorance into an office, you would have the president’s press office, which is led by a self-proclaimed Christian who is thankful daily that Trump is refusing to treat his neighbor as he treats himself.

Years ago, when I first walked into the White House during the Ronald Reagan era, I remember one day becoming very frustrated with the lack of information coming out of Deputy Press Secretary Larry Speakes’ office. I was so angry with one of his underlings that I came close to losing my temper. An older reporter took me aside and said, “Every reporter capable of independent thought has fantasized about grabbing a president’s press secretary, shaking them vigorously and screaming, ‘Just do your damn job and give me the information!’ But we don’t do it.”

I looked around. “Okay,” was all I could say. My success at following the reporter’s advice is certainly up for interpretation. I have reached that point with the press office of every president since Reagan — no exceptions. Some drove me to it earlier than others. Trump would probably take perverse pride in knowing that many of us consider his administration to be among the very best — at driving us there the quickest.

Trump leads this plunge into the dark abyss with the fury of Blackbeard. All that’s missing is the hat and beard. Like Blackbeard, Trump does carry lit fuses with him, and he loves to try to intimidate people by waving them profusely about, much like a drunk trying to do jumping jacks.