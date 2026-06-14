Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Trump admin tried to 86 47's Epstein files

Those on the inside knew about allegations and didn't release the documents
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.'s avatar
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Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon
Jun 14, 2026

Why haven’t the documents been released yet? Think what you will, but in this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we explore the obvious point: The Trump administration knew of files that could be detrimental to the President and according to recent reporting in the New York Times discussed options for releasing or not releasing them to the public.

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