Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., seemed peaceful. On the Mall, near the Reflecting Pool, the breeze and overcast skies were somehow comforting and inviting.

I watched a couple taking wedding photographs, while others fed the ducks. A group of kids tossed a football, and while social media told us we were all doomed for a variety of reasons, for just a few minutes it didn’t seem that way. With the House adjourned for the shutdown and the Senate only taking periodic, futile votes to open the government, D.C. was easily 10 degrees cooler. All the hot air emanating from the politicians on Capitol Hill was nowhere to be found.

The tranquility was a welcome contrast to President Donald Trump’s recent rants about war zones, the enemy within, the “hell hole” of our cities — and to what a source close to Trump had just told me. “One party rule,” the White House insider said. “He and Stephen Miller believe they can make that happen.”

Perhaps my source is right. Late Thursday afternoon Trump continued his revenge tour. A grand jury in Maryland indicted his former National Security Adviser John Bolton on 18 counts of mishandling classified information. It’s funny that a president who kept classified information in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago could be part of a regime that would indict anyone on that charge.

Meanwhile, The government is in its third week of a shutdown. Trump is determined to keep the Jeffrey Epstein files from being released. Congress seems irrevocably broken.

We are in the end game.

We aren’t threatened with a constitutional crisis. We aren’t in danger of being taken over by a despot. We aren’t threatened with autocracy. We are in the middle of an autocratic takeover. We are ruled by a despot. Our Constitutional norms are in our rearview mirror.

While many of us deny this fact, some young Republicans love it. In a series of leaked text messages, they have openly embraced Adolf Hitler referred to Black people as “monkeys” and “the watermelon people.”

Trump essentially echoed those thoughts on Wednesday when he said he’d welcome a statue dedicated to Confederate general Robert E. Lee — you know, one of the greatest traitors in our history, the guy who led the racist Southern enslavers in a Civil War against the United States. The president said he knew that others felt the same way he did.

He isn’t wrong about that; many across the country would indeed agree with him. It is just the latest bellwether for the state of our dystopian nation.

It went almost unreported that Trump and his closest friends have bought much of the independent press. The Supreme Court looks likely to gut the Voting Rights Act, which would give the Republican Party as much as a 19-seat majority in the House. Trump is even trying to corner the market on the physical apparatus used to conduct our elections: Voting machines.

“This is one story that is extremely underreported by the media,” Mark Zaid, a Freedom of Information attorney and national security expert, told me on the podcast “Just Ask the Question.” “The consolidation of power by this administration is frightening.”

Zaid isn’t alone in his thoughts. According to former White House ethics chief Norman Eisen, we are experiencing a “full-throated shout of autocracy.” Eisen warned that Trump’s actions echo some of the “most ominous chapters of the 20th century.”

The government has no desire to alert us of the pain or alleviate it. You don’t need to read about young Republicans saying they love Hitler. The actions of the GOP show us the extent of their love.

Remember what the late, great George Carlin said:

It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it. You and I are not in the big club. And by the way, it’s the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe. All day long beating you over the head in their media telling you what to believe, what to think and what to buy. The table is tilted folks. The game is rigged, and nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care.