originally published in Playboy 9/20/2020

Donald Trump’s fear is palpable.

Letting loose with a series of more than 50 “rage tweets” before early afternoon on Tuesday, the soon-to-be ex-president went after Democrats, journalists, Joe Biden, protesters, college football, governors in Michigan, Illinois and Maryland, and a host of other enemies real and imagined—well, mostly imagined.

The tweet tirade followed Trump’s Monday campaign rally disguised as a Labor Day press conference. Trump’s rambling diatribe was of questionable significance, but he may have made history simply by conducting a press event on the front steps of the White House. White House scholar Martha Kumar told me she can’t remember a president in the modern era conducting a press conference there. A quick check of the history books shows it may well be the first time a president ever did such a thing.

You’d think Trump would make better use of the time and space.

Standing not far from a window seat that still shows scorch marks from when the British torched the White House in 1814, Trump fanned the flames of hatred and tried to burn his enemies. As reporter Jeff Mason of Reuters tweeted while at the event, “@realDonaldTrump has unleashed on China, criticized the media, and called @JoeBiden a ‘stupid’ person during rambling remarks at the White House.”

When Mason asked him a question, Trump told him to remove his mask. Mason refused. Trump then later retweeted a photo of Mason not wearing a mask, along with a denigrating comment—“Same guy that didn’t want to take off his mask yesterday in asking a question while being very socially distanced. Fake news!”

Trump’s latest tirades began after Jeffrey Goldberg’s September 3 article in The Atlantic alleged the president called U.S. soldiers and veterans “suckers” and “losers.” Trump canceled a 2018 visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, according to The Atlantic, because he feared his hair would become unkempt in the rain. “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers,” Trump told senior staffers, according to Goldberg. He also labeled the 1,800 U.S. marines killed in the 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood “suckers.”

Trump and the bone spurs that kept him from serving in Vietnam have been rattling on continuously since the article came out—mostly out of fear. There is a good reason for his panic.

He counts on the right-wing “patriotic” voting bloc that stands up for “God and country,” and his recent negative comments about the military resonate deeply inside that crowd. With polls showing Democratic challenger former vice president Joe Biden leading solidly over Trump, any further erosion of support could effectively sink Trump’s reelection bid.

So you have to wonder why Trump took the opportunity at his history-making press conference on the front steps of the White House to further antagonize the military.

“I’m not saying the military’s in love with me—the soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy,” he said.

From the beginning of his presidency Trump has been on shaky ground with the Pentagon. He has insulted military intelligence and practically eliminated his intelligence briefings. He has disparaged Generals James Mattis, H.R. McMaster, John Kelly and the late Senator John McCain, to name just a few. Among the rank and file are many who believe Trump is actively destroying military morale for nefarious reasons. His June comments about America’s “endless wars” had the Pentagon’s top brass scrambling to defend their actions and remind people the military doesn’t put Americans in harm’s way except as a last resort. What Trump never mentions is that it’s not the military leadership who declare war—it’s the civilian politicians.

No one capable of cogent, independent thought who has listened to the president during the last four years doubts Trump called soldiers and veterans losers and suckers. This is a man who openly mocked a physically disabled reporter and bragged about grabbing a woman by the pussy. His defenders call him an “equal opportunity offender,” but that appeal (if there ever was any) is wearing thin—especially when he insults the people who routinely risk life and limb for our country.

The first time I heard about Trump calling people suckers was at a rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania. That day Trump’s plane had landed at a nearby airport and the president was to walk across the tarmac to talk to his supporters. White House officials on Air Force One told me that before he left the plane Trump pressed his face against a window, looked out at the crowd and said, “What a bunch of suckers.”

Yet it rarely occurs to Trump’s supporters that they might be suckers. His base is loyal, solid and steadfast—which is precisely why Trump thinks they are suckers, according to my White House sources. He has said he can walk into a Manhattan street and shoot someone and his base would still love him.

Sure, they may think he’s lewd, crude and socially unacceptable, but they still believe him. More important, they believe in him. Nothing can shake his cultlike following.

I recently spoke with a hardcore Trump supporter. He’s upset about Trump’s bumbling response to the coronavirus epidemic. He’s worried about his grandson living on a poisoned planet. He even acknowledges that Trump lies to the masses. But, using slogans that have no basis in reality, this supporter frowns upon “hidin’ Biden” and says Trump’s policies are far better. When pressed, he can’t name anything specific that he likes, but still he loves the president. “Sure, he’s an asshole, but he’s an American asshole who cares for America,” he told me.

Whatever happened to appealing to the better angels of our nature?

Back in the 1960s President John F. Kennedy did. He encouraged Americans to work together to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. “We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and new rights to be won, and they must be won and used for the progress of all people,” Kennedy said on September 12, 1962 in a speech at Rice University. “For space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man, and only if the United States occupies a position of pre-eminence can we help decide whether this new ocean will be a sea of peace or a new terrifying theater of war.”

Trump? On Tuesday he tweeted, “Sleepy Joe Biden has pledged to ABOLISH Suburban Communites as they currently exist by reinstating Obama’s radical AFFH Regulation. There goes Suburbia!” Earlier he tweeted, “Democrats admit that President Trump’s message is ‘working’ on violence coming to the Suburbs in a Looney Biden Administration. Plus, Biden just doubled down on forcing Federal control of local zoning. This means low income housing and projects. So much for the American Dream!”

There is little doubt that Trump has it in him to call people losers and suckers. There is a great deal of doubt that Trump has it in him to say something truly inspirational.

Fifty-eight years ago this week, President Kennedy gave his speech about the moon. “But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask, why climb the highest mountain?” he asked. “…We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win.”

Trump cannot appeal to our better angels because he has none.

He cannot handle the coronavirus pandemic. Every protester is a rioter according to Trump. He preaches law and order, yet many of his former aides and campaign officials are now convicted felons. He says the world will be worse if Biden is president, but tell the truth: Are you better off today—is our country better off today—than four years ago? The chaos has occurred on Trump’s watch.

Donald Trump has not solved one problem while in office. He can’t even dig his way out of a sand trap on the back nine of his own golf course. He is the embodiment of the “ugly American.”

Trump is counting on all the people he calls suckers and losers to hand him another four years to loot the national treasury. But his confidence in his ability to convince them to do so is shaken.

Beyond that, Trump has no faith in telling the truth, no faith in being honest with the electorate.

On Wednesday he dealt with the fallout from journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book, Rage, which claims Trump knew how dangerous the coronavirus was but lied to the American people about its severity. In a brief question-and-answer session Trump acknowledged he “perhaps” misled the public because he thought Americans would panic if they knew the truth. He lied to us to protect us.

Trump couldn’t fathom a way to tell the truth and deal with the coronavirus pandemic, unlike leaders of other nations. “I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love this country. I don’t want people to be frightened. I don’t want to create panic,” he said.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt told Americans the truth, but he also told us we have “nothing to fear but fear itself.”

Trump can’t tell the truth. He doesn’t know how.

Thus his fear.