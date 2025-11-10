Donald Trump, like George Costanza, understands the embarrassment of shrinkage.

I am, of course, referring to Trump’s political life. Polls aside, his shtick is older than a Seinfeld routine and nowhere near as funny.

He’s bulldozed part of the White House without a care. He recently celebrated his temporary victory over the 42 million working poor Americans who won’t get their SNAP payments by putting in two days of golf near Mar-A-Lago.

To understand Donald Trump just watch the first episode of Peter Gunn. That’s Don’s self-image. His whole adult life is a bad imitation of Peter Gunn. He’s a noir, 60s weekly drama filmed in black and white where the white men drink hard liquor and smoke cigarettes and dominate everything – especially women.

“President” Donald Trump is a cartoon that Trump and millions of others in the United States believe. Hollywood delivered. Store bought. One of us. One of us.

Trump thought he was cool in his time. But he’s long past his prime. Now fading fast on the inside, the President has let loose the demons he once controlled. Some say it’s by his will while others claim it is against it. His Oval Office outtakes look like something from Cheech and Chong. People are holding their nose, passing out, falling asleep and standing with uncomfortable grins. Then there’s the press. How long until we see the AI version?

The truth is Trump’s demons have no choice. As their mentor Steve Bannon pointed out, either they are successful conquering the country by 2028 or a whole lot of them are going to prison. “And I will tell you right now, as God is my witness . . . if we lose the midterms and we lose 2028, some in this room are going to prison – myself included.” Bannon told a crowd at the Conservative Partnership Institute event last week. He then blamed the “radical” Democrats and said “They’re not gonna stop.”

Bannon said the Republicans have to respond with “more urgency” and “more intense action.”

Your interpretation of Bannon’s motives and his language are yours to make. I am reminded of the scene in “The Jerk” where Steve Martin is tested by his father. When Martin effectively recognizes the difference between a puddle of cow pies and Shinola shoe polish his father smiles and says, “Son you’re gonna be all right.”

Let’s just say I know that Bannon isn’t Shinola.

Navin Johnson in “The Jerk”survived by remembering that the “Lord loves a workin’ man; don’t trust whitey; see a doctor and get rid of it.”

The long arm of the law will be by Bannon’s own admission the doctor that will cure the cancer he has helped spread. Ultimately he knows he is likely to suffer the fate of Nixon’s henchmen, from G. Gordon Liddy to John Mitchell. Trump has some similarities to Nixon, though admittedly Trump is far better on stage than Nixon. Both were divisive presidents. Both had their luck run out shortly into their second term. Nixon’s most trusted aids went to prison while President Gerald Ford gave Nixon a pardon. Time will tell if that’s Trump’s political fate. It’s even money that he’ll physically or mentally falter before J.D. Vance would have to pardon him.

Bannon sees the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse coming - but it’s his personal political Apocalypse. He has no one to blame but himself. He’s a glutton. A political pig with a limitless appetite in a swampy pit of greed. That he wants to blame the “radical” Democrats for his downfall is something straight out of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. “Shuddup Shuttin up.”

And the Lord may “love the working man,” but politicians and Bannon manipulate them. The richest among us manipulate them the most. The politicians are right there as the two work hand in hand. Some politicians have the best intentions, but they’re as rare as a decent reporter.

I cannot decide if the Human Race is a twitching cadaver being applied electric shock, or if it just extremely young and struggling toward adulthood. I’d like to believe it’s the latter, though there are many who think it is the former. I look at my friends, family and those who disagree with me and hope we all have a peaceful future. Otherwise, those who have the darkest dreams wins – and we can’t have that.

That’s all progress is. Our politics demonize progressives without examining the definition. We do the same for liberals, radicals, communists, Republicans, socialists and Dallas Cowboy fans - okay I’ll give you the last one.

Progress isn’t a sin. Neither is resistance to progress. However, both become untenable when it becomes necessary to threaten each other with bodily, judicial or economic harm for merely agreeably disagreeing.

In Star Trek The Next Generation an entire world is on the brink of destroying itself over politics with the Federation. The wise leader when he sees vapidly stupid resistance to reality says maybe the world government needs to invest more in education to prepare its citizens for a better interaction with the Universe.

Maybe that’s what this world should do. Take a generation and teach our children well. Increase education, make legislative decisions that make it easier on the working man and woman and hold richer residents and citizens more accountable for the control they have.

Donald Trump is not now, nor has he ever been unique. It’s my hope that he would be. I will, however, concede that Trump’s recent debacle in the Oval Office was something I’d never seen before. It isn’t every day we can see someone holding their nose, the President speaking, a man collapsing, RFK Jr. bolting out of the room like he stepped on a live wire, a president sleeping – and all at the same meeting.

I don’t know what’s going to be the new sublevel of acceptable behavior tomorrow. We’re days away from Trump rolling over and kicking his legs like a turtle on its back. And live on camera!

But he didn’t fall out of the sky. He’s an American, born of an American family, went to American schools, steeped in American culture and elected by American voters. As George Carlin said, “Garbage in and Garbage out.”

“If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you’re going to get selfish, ignorant leaders.”