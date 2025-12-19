Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Trump and the 25th Amendment

High wind in the trees, or a real possibility?
Brian J Karem and Joe Walsh
Dec 19, 2025

In this episode, Brian Karem and Joe Walsh discuss the current political climate, focusing on Donald Trump’s recent speech and his mental state. They explore the implications of the 25th Amendment, the dynamics within Trump’s cabinet, and the potential impact of the upcoming midterm elections on the Republican Party. The conversation highlights concerns about Trump’s leadership and the future of American politics.

