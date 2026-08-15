Trump flew to Long Island for a law enforcement rally and managed to pack in: a claim that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be declared a US territory, a statement that $4 gas is fine and he'll never apologize for it, four references to "young beautiful girls" in the White House, a declaration that DC is the center of the universe, and a defense of the USS Abraham Lincoln deployment that family members say has gone on too long. Trump said "not nearly long enough." Brian noted Trump doesn't pay for gas.



Scott Bessent told reporters that while Americans may be "sounding grim," in their heart of hearts they feel good — based on conversations with CEOs in retail, credit cards, and banking. Brian asked when Bessent last spoke to someone actually paying for groceries, gas, healthcare, and education. He noted that spending being "steady" when you need food and gas to survive isn't a sign of consumer confidence.



Kash Patel said Trump reads every case file and feels the pain of every family. Brian was in the room when Trump told aides "just tell me what it says." He also noted that protecting Americans from pedophiles and sex criminals while defending Max Miller, Ken Paxton, and others with similar accusations is a contradiction nobody in the room addressed.



Trump said he backs the blue. Brian reminded everyone what January 6th looked like and who was sitting in the Oval Office watching it happen.



Brian's list of what Trump has actually done to Washington DC: the East Wing crater, the destroyed reflecting pool, the South Lawn looking like a carnival left, the shuttered Kennedy Center being renamed, fences everywhere, and hundreds of National Guard troops clogging every street. Trump called it the center of the universe.



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