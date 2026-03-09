It’s funny and frightening to watch history repeat itself; either proving the human species is incapable of learning from its past, or is ignorant of it.

Of course, and unfortunately, both are often true.

Such that it is with King Donald Trump.

Trump’s maniacal reign of terror in his second administration has been fraught with the kind of palace intrigue that dominated ancient China and England in the Middle Ages. His vassals and servants are hotbeds of their own corruption and Trump is the monarch who rules over all.

While it is easy and typical among many of us to equate Trump with the Nazis and Adolf Hitler, this is often done because Hitler is the most barbaric and abusive leader in our collective memory. There are still people alive on this planet who were around when Hitler’s atrocities reached a crescendo.

But Trump’s recent actions are not rooted in Nazism. They are deeply embedded in ancient China and the Medieval actions of maniacal monarchs.

In the case of Venezuela, Iran and to some extent Greenland and even Cuba, Trump is acting as if he is a suzerain and the aforementioned countries and territories are vassal states.

For that reason alone, Trump reminds me more of King Edward the First, or “Longshanks”, or the “Hammer of the Scots” as he was known in his lifetime.

For the rest of us, just watch Mel Gibson’s movie “Braveheart” and you’ll find “Longshanks” portrayed by Patrick McGoohan.

Trump has much in common with the real life “Longshanks,” and his fictional portrayal by McGoohan. Like the real Edward, Trump’s repeated and "gratuitous belittling of his opponents", is "one of the most consistent and unattractive features of his character as king".

The real Edward loved using fictional narratives to bolster his own mythology and appears to have used the Arthurian myths to serve his own political interests, including legitimising his rule in Wales and discrediting the Welsh belief that Arthur might return as their political saviour.

Trump is satisfied using the WWE and occasional Batman’s “Joker” to make sure people “Never rub another man’s rhubarb.”

And the real Longshanks has declared he would run Venezuela as a vassal state, he hinted at doing so with Cuba and he has said he will run Iran - much the way a suzerain would run a vassal state.

Like the fictional monarch in the movie, Trump would probably love to exercise Prima Noctis and defile every virgin on her wedding night.

But this is where the comparison ends. Longshanks, considered cruel and ruthless, was also a general who saw extensive action in the field of battle. He even died from dysentery at the age of 68 while conducting a battle. While Trump maybe relegated to dying like Elvis, on the commode, he certainly would never do it in battle - unless the battle was in a courtroom and he didn’t have to be there.

But like Longshanks, Trump is full of himself and obviously holds the belief that he rules over us all, and has the right to do whatever he wants at a cost that we will have to pay.

So, I’m reminded of the real William Wallace who opposed Longshanks and is quoted as saying, "I tell you the truth: Freedom is what is best. Son, never live your life like a slave."

Of course, that can only happen if you recognize your slavery and don’t relish it.

I believe in the former and Trump loves the latter.

And his adoring masses? They still believe this: