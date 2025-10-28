Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Jackie the Joke Man - "Trump aspires to be a Midwest DJ from the 70s"

Jackie Martling unravels Trump's deep desires
Brian J Karem
Oct 28, 2025
In this engaging edition of “Just Ask the Question”, comedian Jackie Martling joins host Brian Karem to discuss a variety of topics, including the impact of gambling scandals on the entertainment industry, the challenges comedians face in today’s politically correct climate, and the vital role of humor in society. Jackie shares personal anecdotes from his career, reflections on Donald Trump, and the importance of live performances in comedy. The discussion highlights the connection between comedians and their audiences, emphasizing the need for laughter in difficult times.

Discussion about this video

