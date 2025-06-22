You have to wonder what the men behind him are thinking.

Just yesterday Donald Trump was begging for a Nobel Peace Prize.

That’s not an exaggeration. One of Trump’s greatest bragging lines has been that he’s anti-war. And just yesterday he posted a lengthy diatribe on Truth Social making several claims - mostly false - about why he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize:

Saturday night He addressed the nation after bombing Iran and opening Pandora’s box on a scale not seen since the Cuban Missile crisis. He said the American military had bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities, the bombing raid was very successful and there was no mention of casualties, though Trump said the strike was lethal.

Here’s a quick reminder; Trump walked away from a negotiated deal in 2015 signed off on by five permanent members of the U.N. Security council and Germany that was designed to prevent this very scenario from occurring.

Trump again has proven he’s an arsonist who wants to take credit for being a fireman. He’s still the same grifter as always and everything that occurred in Iran on Saturday came as a direct result of Trump scuttling the Iran deal President Barack Obama helped to negotiate.

Trump went about destroying everything that Obama did because he didn’t like Obama. He didn’t care about the consequences and has tried since coming back in office to re-negotiate the deal that was signed in 2015. But Iran didn’t trust Trump which led directly to the bombing we saw Saturday.

Trump is responsible for all of it - but that’s not how he’s selling it.

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.

"For years, Iran has been saying death to America, death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. That was their specialty. We lost over a thousand people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate.

"In particular, so many were killed by their general, Qasem Soleimani. I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue. I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team. Like perhaps no team has ever worked before. And we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

Trump’s speech was riddled with his usual hyperbole, but by saying that he decided long ago “I would not let this happen,” the question must be asked: Mr. President were you lying when you called yourself an anti-war president, or are you lying now? With Trump it’s probably both.

Trump’s threats and self aggrandizement were on full display. It’s obvious he was hoping to make a splash that would rival any speech Obama made when he announced the U.S. had killed Osama Bin Laden.

But Trump’s bluster got in the way again.

"With all of that being said, this cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight's was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.

"There is no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight. Not even close. There has never been a military that could do what took place just a little while ago.

This came from a man who used “bone spurs” to avoid military service during the Vietnam war. It is harder to take Trump praising the military now considering how he has treated the military and veterans in the past.

When Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, near Paris, in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.

“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Among his other notable quotes:

*"I was never a big fan of John McCain, disagreed with him on many things including ridiculous endless wars and the lack of success he had in dealing with the VA

*"He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured, okay? I hate to tell you." July 18, 2015 .

*"Look, I don't want any wounded guys in the parade. This doesn't look good for me." Summer 2017 .

He has denied even more disparaging comments about the military and is now trying to rebrand himself as a warrior and patriot.

And now we’re at war. Not a declared war. Like every other President since World War II, he just did it and Congress, which has exercised none of its Constitutional Authority, is complicit in letting him get away with it. This occasion is not unique in that regard.

Apparently at least one veteran group is unhappy with Trump’s unilateral decision to bomb a country with which we weren’t at war:

But Senator Lindsey Graham and other Trump allies were quick to circle the wagon around the President, though the faces on the Vice President, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense didn’t exactly look laudatory as Trump spoke.

Iran, of course, said the strikes had no effect and warnings were extended to American servicemen on bases overseas to be prepared for a counter attack. Drones and missiles are to be expected from one the largest sponsors of terrorism in the world - and the threat of terrorism extends to U.S. territory.

Trump may have said the strikes were an overwhelming success, but as often as Trump has lied about anything and everything, you cannot take him at face value.

Nor can you take the Iranian government at face value. There is a history there that precludes trust on both sides.

It is however, interesting to note that many Arab-American groups in the United States helped put Donald Trump in the White House. They voted for him as protesters chanted “Genocide Joe has to go” at various events across the country in regards to former President Joe Biden who they claimed was “too close” to Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump’s statement tonight pledging how close a “team” he and Netanyahu are will not easily be forgotten by the Arab-American community. But Trump either didn’t figure that into the calculus of today’s events or didn’t care to.

After tonight, the only thing certain is that the world just got a lot less safe in the short run. No one knows what it will bring long term and Trump’s demands for immediate peace - to the Middle Eastern mind is a staggering bit of grandiose drama.

“To them it will be like a bully smacking you to the ground and saying ‘Give up!’ That’s not how it works,” a member of the Department of Defense told me on background. “The question isn’t ‘if’ Iran will strike, but how and when and what Trump will do afterward. This could escalate and get out of control very quickly, or it could end just as quickly - but I would not bet on that.”

All we can do is hold our breath and wait.

So much for the anti-war president.