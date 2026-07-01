Trump flew off on his new Air Force One this week — and on the way out the door, reporters asked him about the $2 billion he’s made off his presidency in 18 months. His answer revealed he doesn’t know what a blind trust is. His own White House spokeswoman had to clarify. His sons are cutting deals in Kazakhstan. Brian has questions.



J.D. Vance gave a speech about Christian humility and economic dignity — then cited keeping out “low-wage foreigners” as a Christian concept. Brian opened the New Testament and read directly from the Beatitudes. The contrast was not subtle.



Republican Congressman Randy Fine said he didn’t come to Washington to work with Democrats — he came to beat them. The next day he complained that crazy people had taken over both parties. Scott Bessent told America the economy is powering through and job numbers are strong. Brian checked the grocery store prices and gas prices and respectfully disagreed.



Brooke Rollins announced 851,000 fireworks for the Fourth of July celebration in front of what appeared to be an almost empty tent. Vance told a military audience the Iran mission was clearly defined — and Brian noted the soldiers’ faces told a different story.





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