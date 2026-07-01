Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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Too much to comment on here, Brian. However, I know that YOU know what I'd state here so I'll spare you. Besides, you summed up everything perfectly! Hope you have a happy July 4th and stay safe!

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