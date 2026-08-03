Trump sat in the White House today and told reporters he had planned the biggest attack since World War II on Iran — but gave them one last chance before “decapitation.” This is now at least the fifth time he’s called off airstrikes to negotiate. Iran says it’s not talking to anyone.



Trump also praised Japan as a great ally — then added “with the exception, of course, of Pearl Harbor.”



The DOJ indicted an Olympic canoeist before investigating what happened. After investigation, they dropped the charges. Trump called Janine Pirro a coward who “folded like an umbrella.” Brian said she had no choice — there was no evidence — and that a former federal prosecutor (Michael Zeldin) is now calling for sanctions against the DOJ lawyers who submitted charges before doing the investigation.





Marco Rubio said regime change in Iran is not the goal — then said the regime has to change.



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