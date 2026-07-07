Trump didn’t know what a red card was. He watched the World Cup game, decided the referee was “suspect,” called the head of FIFA, and the red card got overturned. Then he said he had nothing to do with the decision. Brian compared him to Don Corleone.

Trump is now number one on TikTok. The same TikTok he’s called a Chinese spy operation. Ted Cruz tried to make a joke introducing him and got silence. Trump said if he loses the World Cup tonight it’ll be rigged — just like 2020.



In South Dakota, Trump declared communists are hiding everywhere and vowed to exile them quickly. Two days ago he said he’d be the greatest communist in history. Brian noted the difference between communism and social democracy, mentioned that public roads and Social Security are both socialist concepts, and suggested everyone buy a dictionary.



Trump also claimed that passing the Save America Act would guarantee Republicans wouldn’t lose an election for 100 years. Brian called that rigging an election. Tom Massie already pointed out Republicans control everything — so what exactly are they protecting against?



Trump has made $1 billion off crypto since taking office. Most Americans lost money on crypto. He blamed Biden. Brian also noted Trump has now announced he’s won the Iran war 38 times — for a war he started, that is still ongoing.



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