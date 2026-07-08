Trump called Iranians “scum” and “sick people” in the morning. By afternoon he said they were “more rational” because it’s the third tier of leadership now. Brian asked how exactly Trump got to know them well enough to make that distinction — Zoom calls? A barbecue? Nobody knows.



At NATO, Trump said he’s won three elections, that he predicted everything and has been right about everything, and that the Iran war is over. Iran hit more ships. Trump said we hit back ten times harder. The MOU appears to be dead. Scott Bessent, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth stood behind him grinning. Brian noticed.



Trump also referred to Iran as “the Islamic Republic of Japan” at a NATO press conference. Brian acknowledged anyone can make a slip of the tongue — then listed the pattern of slips, slurs, and sleeping that makes this one harder to dismiss.



A foreign reporter asked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte directly: does sitting next to Trump while he talks about conquering Greenland and attacking allies affect his self-respect? Rutte avoided the question entirely. Brian gave him credit for the dodge, not the answer.



J.D. Vance — who once called Trump the American Hitler and compared him to an opioid — stood at a podium and called him amazing. He also called undocumented immigrants “some of the worst human beings that exist anywhere in the world.” Brian opened the Beatitudes again. A man was shot by ICE in front of his own son. Vance had no comment on that.



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