Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
4h

Brian--I can't sign into YouTube--haven't been able to for a long time. I've tried changing passwords/whatever and I can't do it. Do you still send these like you used to? I hate to think I've lost your podcasts/etc. forever...

Jean

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