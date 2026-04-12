Trump declared peace . . . then THIS happened
21 hours later ...who's closing the Strait?
Trump says we’ve won. Sends his veep to negotiate peace.
And now what?
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Brian--I can't sign into YouTube--haven't been able to for a long time. I've tried changing passwords/whatever and I can't do it. Do you still send these like you used to? I hate to think I've lost your podcasts/etc. forever...
Jean