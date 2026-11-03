Trump destroyed the Department of Justice

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/208Trump destroyed the Department of JusticeAnd the big question after today: can we get it back? Brian J KaremNov 03, 2026208ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Question” former Department of Justice attorney Paul Stern, the author of “The Burden of Justice” discusses how the Trump administration has destroyed the rule of law.You can buy his book here:Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump’s lying again about Iran8 mins ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Trump AI plan: more money for the rich2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAmerican Journalism fails covering the War in Iran6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (810)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWill Trump go “scorched earth” if he loses this week?Nov 2 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNow for something completely different: We invite a fleeing politician from a repressive county to live hereNov 2 • Brian J KaremJudge tosses out the Alaskan suitNov 2 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon