Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Trump destroyed the Department of Justice

And the big question after today: can we get it back?
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem

In this excerpt from “Just ask the Question” former Department of Justice attorney Paul Stern, the author of “The Burden of Justice” discusses how the Trump administration has destroyed the rule of law.

You can buy his book here:

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