Trump deteriorating faster than we thought

Juliet Jeske is a researcher, reporter and entertainer. Since the beginning of the current Trump regime she’s read and researched Trump’s speeches and press appearances. Then she reads them in her voice with accompanying background music so those who want to know what Trump says don’t have to listen to Trump saying it.

The results? The insanity shines through. In this Episode of “Just Ask the Question,” she talks about the process and the craziest things Trump has said in the last year. And as an added bonus, two episodes of her brief “Trump without Trump” segments.