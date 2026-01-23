Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Catherine Howells
33m

When he brags about the whole Arctic region I can't help but wonder if he knows where that is😹

Norways two northermost regions are north of the arctic circle as are the two Norwegian islands Svalbard and Jan Mayen. Iceland and Greenland of course are situated in the Arctic region, but so is Murmansk and Siberia, northern Sweden and Finland, not to mention significant chunks of Canada and even Newfoundland if I'm not mistaken. Does he really think he will be allowed to lord it over the Arctic region?

The man is dillusional and it's beyond time his Cabinet and the Republicans tells him - instead of perpetuating his fantasies with their sickening fawning over this wannabe dictator🙄

Love your reporting Brian - keep up the good work.

...and check out Josh Johnson if you haven't allready - he'll put a smile on your face for sure! 😹☮️💕

Kathy Hughes
40m

The speech at Davos was juvenile and embarrassing. As much as Trump needs to be removed through legal process, it’s unlikely to happen, and we are stuck.

Alice Roosevelt’s statement about her father is almost identical to a remark made about Wilhelm II. Wilhelm had narcissistic personality disorder and was also bipolar (cyclothymic.) He was bombastic in public, much like Trump, but before World War I, he was known to have periods of depression in which he would retreat to his bed and threaten to abdicate as king of Prussia and emperor of Germany. His militaristic fecklessness helped start World War I. In spite of Wilhelm’s militarism, his generals kept him firmly shut out of any military strategic planning and decision making, as they had no confidence in Wilhelm’s ability to make strategic decisions. Instead, they kept Wilhelm busy with ceremonial duties like handing out medals, awards, and commendations. It was entirely the fault of the generals they lost the war and put an end to the Second Reich.

