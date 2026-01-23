It began Tuesday with a surprise announcement from the presidential press secretary. Donald Trump was returning to the Brady Briefing Room. Sound the klaxons.

After an hour of the president’s listless word-salad monologue, it occurred to me, as he unraveled his greatest hits, that he wants “to be the corpse at every funeral, the bride at every wedding and the baby at every christening,” as Alice Roosevelt said of her father Teddy, our 26th president.

With the advent of hologram technology, I’m sure Trump would like to one-up Roosevelt; he has probably already produced his own eulogy. He certainly loves talking about how great his presidency is— “Nobody’s seen anything like it,” he reminds us.

Mary Trump, the president’s niece, says that every time her uncle glorifies himself he is speaking to an audience of one. “He’s still trying to prove himself to my grandfather. And he’s been dead 30 years,” she said recently, before adding that if she could say one thing to her uncle, it would be “I’m sorry nobody ever loved you.”

The press briefing this week gave us “Great-Grandpa” Don — the best cure for insomnia. Trump strode into the briefing room with reams of paper, snapped a binder clip and joked that he could snap off his finger with the clip and he wouldn’t say a word about it. Many reporters nodded off as Trump rambled through his briefing. Some smiled, warmed by the thrill of being in the same room with a president they love. His slow monotone and low-energy delivery eventually felled most people in the room. Apparently, according to some reporters in the room, even members of his staff briefly nodded off.

Trump mused that his public relations were failing due to his staff. Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt was sitting in the room. I wonder if she, chief of staff Susie Wiles and communications director Steven Cheung were aware the president would say that. Either way, I’m sure there was a debriefing later.

This set the stage for his appearance at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. The trip began with a bit of drama that some later conflated: Air Force One, enroute to Davos, had to turn around because of an electrical problem in the Boeing 747. Defense reporters everywhere were not surprised. Even less surprisingly, the aircraft had apparently gone through its annual maintenance recently.

Perhaps it was because of this delay that when the president got to Switzerland, we saw “Mean Don” hit the stage. We haven’t seen that version of him since his Christmas speech. Trump insulted our allies, said he didn’t like NATO, cheered on our enemies, told our closest friends they’re lucky they aren’t speaking German — or perhaps a little bit of Japanese — and metaphorically stuck his tongue out at everyone. Some who witnessed it live called it juvenile. And then he talked about Greenland, teasing his remarks as if he were standing on a junior high school stage introducing an eighth-grade production of “We’re No Angels.” He looked incredibly small as he proceeded to threaten Europe.

“All the U.S. is asking for is a place called Greenland,” Trump said. “We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it. You can say yes and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no and we will remember.”

Yeah. You can do it the easy way or the hard way. Comic book mobsters talk this way. In fact, it was actually more like a scene from “The Incredibles.” We caught him monologuing again: if he’d only gotten the Nobel Peace Prize. If our borders were only as solid as North Korea’s. If only the world would listen to Vladimir Putin’s peace plan.

At the end of the day, Trump played everybody — especially the press who had to cover him. A short time after the meeting, the president posted on Truth Social that he’d had “a very productive meeting” on Greenland with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, in which they “formed the framework of a future deal” on the island “and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region.”

What’s this framework? Can we touch it? Can we see it? Can he describe this framework? To hear Trump tell it, without offering any details, it will be the best deal ever: “This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations.” He also announced that he was revoking the additional tariffs he had imposed on eight European countries — including the United Kingdom, France and Germany — after they sided with Denmark and Greenland against Trump’s threats.

The irony of this entire debacle in Greenland is this: Trump calls climate change the biggest scam on the planet. But the sea lanes opening up in the Arctic because of climate change is the reason that Greenland is suddenly a larger security concern. The president understands that. I wonder, however, if he can connect the dots.