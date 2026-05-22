It was hard to think about Donald Trump last week while relaxing in a comfortable chair 50 yards from the beach on the French Riviera. As I took a sip from a glass of Côtes du Rhône and went through my notes, I caught a stray snippet of conversation between a man and woman walking on the sidewalk adjacent to an apparently “clothing optional” beach.

“Did you hear what he said?” the woman asked, impeccably dressed in a red and black chiffon evening gown.

“What?” replied the man, who was wearing a Brion Tuxedo with a claret-colored cummerbund.

“’Six genders. Real hater on Jesus,’” she said, quoting Trump’s attack on James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate from Texas. “He mispronounced ‘vegan’ as ‘vagan.’”

“Enough. Please . . .”

By then the couple was out of earshot, but the man’s “enough please” comment lingered.

I was in Cannes to attend the 79th annual film festival with “The First 100,” a documentary I produced that chronicles the first hundred days of Trump’s second term. Along with our executive producer, Greg Wagner of “Law and Order,” I screened the film outside of competition to an enthusiastic group of filmmakers from around the world — and encountered festivalgoers and people from all walks of life who are weary of hearing about the president.

The Cannes Film Festival is an amalgamation of the super-rich, working-class filmmakers and those with a dollar and a dream who come from all over the world. The super-rich and A-list celebrities hang out on their super yachts and take smaller boats to shore, dock and enjoy the festivities before returning to the isolation and safety of their floating fortresses, where they throw the most exclusive parties to which no average Cannes attendee has a chance of being invited. The kind that, in other venues, Donald Trump and his billionaire Cabinet members love to attend.

Meanwhile, the poor millionaires hang out in the marina on their smaller yachts. They venture into the town square, often smelling of cocoa butter — or, much worse, rotting fish and stale beer — to eat, mingle and retire to their private environs close enough to everyone else to be gawked at incessantly. Their parties are considered a step down from the most exclusive, but they often require official festival credentials.

Everyone else? They stay in hotels on the beach and villas in the surrounding countryside, and walk through the small shops and restaurants, looking for parties where they can network and be seen.

It is a microcosm of the world’s society, with one important exception: Nearly everyone attending the festival is well educated. They are smart and well-traveled, and it appears an overwhelming majority of them despise Trump. While America’s home-grown narcissistic leader would obviously enjoy being the topic of endless conversation, especially at the billionaire soirées, he was vilified at parties from the bars near the festival venue to the largest super yacht — even as those talking say they don’t want to talk about him.

The rich and powerful in America who oppose Trump are well known; he diminishes their criticisms by saying the country’s rank-and-file love him. On Wednesday, the president claimed 99% of the people in Israel love him, and that he could be prime minister there if he wanted to.

“I am so tired of him,” a young filmmaker from Turkey said, finishing the sentence by observing he’d never seen anyone as repulsive and despotic as Trump. “And I’m from Turkey!”

Then there was an outlier: Ainsley, a Floridian celebrating her birthday by traveling to Cannes and partying with festival goers. With the requisite tan and Mar-a-Lago face, she was obviously “MAGA for life” even before she declared so before a crowd outside of Le Majestic hotel. Yet she too expressed a deep disdain for Trump in the most extreme terms: “He lied. He lied to us all. He’s part of the Deep State. I’m tired of his lies and I’m tired of talking about him. He has to go.”

A self-described “Marjorie Taylor Greene superfan,” Ainsley explained her definition of the deep state: a group of greedy billionaires, which includes Trump, who want to “replace” white people in Ukraine and the United States with a “lower species.”

“Lower species?” I asked her. “Like cats and dogs?” What she said afterward I simply won’t repeat.

Her anger with Trump is based on America’s economy and the wars in Iran and Ukraine. The economy “absolutely sucks,” she said. “He tells me everything will magically get better when the war is over. I just don’t believe him. He started one war and said he’d end the other [in Ukraine] and he lied. We were all fooled.”

But the thing that bothered her most was “losing good MAGA members like Greene and Thomas Massie.” According to Ainsley, the president is “replacing MAGA with pure Trumpers.”

In other words, not only is the dog chasing its own tail, but it appears to be eating it as well.

In Mougins, France, a village just outside of Cannes, a server in a small restaurant had the response we all should adopt.

I asked him if Trump was often a topic of discussion in the mountain retreat Pablo Picasso once called home. “Thfffpt,” the waiter exclaimed. He looked like Bill the Cat in the “Bloom County” comic strip as he stuck out his tongue and made a sound that sounded like “Aack.” Mougins, the waiter said, was a home for poets and artists that had endured for centuries.

“Trump is a fool,” he told me. “If we survived Napoleon and Hitler we can survive a fat man with a bad haircut from America.”