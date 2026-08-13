Trump landed in Ohio and reporters finally got answers about the bread truck incident in Ankara. His explanation: the military told him to do it and he does what they say. Brian pointed out that presidents don't have to follow Secret Service and military instructions blindly — and that in the Clinton administration, when a similar security concern arose, the press was informed and the president boarded another plane without using reporters as human shields. Trump told the press that day "if I go, you go" — and then got off the plane. Brian called it a lie told to their faces. Marco Rubio literally walked away when asked about it on camera. Brian called him and the whole administration cowards.



Trump told his Ohio crowd that the economy is great, the stock market is at 79 records, more people are working than ever, and Iran is going "just absolutely fine." Brian broke down the jobs math — more people working than ever is technically true because the population grows, and what matters is the percentage of the workforce. Iran is not going fine. Michelle Tafoya, running for office, told struggling Americans to skip a Starbucks trip and "be patriots." Brian said that sounds like being asked to be suckers.



Trump said he has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz. Brian said prove it. Trump said if Iran does something they get "totally blown away" — Brian said with Pete Hegseth running defense, that phrase should make everyone shudder.



Todd Blanch hedged every single word about the Comey case. Brian said if he had a strong case he wouldn't sound like that. Fox News went back to Bill Clinton to defend Trump's remodeling of the White House. Brian listed everything Trump has done to DC: the East Wing crater, the gold leafing, the reflecting pool disaster, the Kennedy Center, the National Guard troops everywhere.

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