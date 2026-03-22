Trump has slipped a cog

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript38110Trump has slipped a cog Cuba, Iran and deflectionBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMar 22, 202638110ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss Donald Trump’s mental state.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsHegseth gets owned by a federal judge2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's midterm gamble5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonICE at airports and troops in Iran6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWeekend thoughts on . . .24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1036)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremBAM Substack-A-Palooza! 12-Hour Midterms MarathonMar 21 • Brian J Karem, Cliff Schecter, Blue Amp Media, Ellie Leonard, David Shuster, Lawrence Winnerman, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Grounded Podcast, Chris Matthews, Steve Schmidt, Julie Roginsky, Qasim Rashid, Esq., Glenn Kirschner, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance, Miles Taylor, Lev Parnas, Eric Lullove, Joe Walsh, Olga Lautman, Reed Galen, Mike Madrid, Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭, and Joy-Ann ReidCountdown to Liberty! (1037)Mar 20 • Brian J Karem