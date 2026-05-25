With Stephen Colbert now yanked from the air, and the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan suddenly idle, it is rumored that Donald Trump has plans for a reality show there that can be taped live before a live studio audience.

According to Trump it will be “The hottest. Television was dead until I came along. Many people are saying so,” and it will help satisfy the national debt with its profits while at the same time “It will bring peace to the world while lowering the price of gas and eggs. Someone came up to me and said ‘sir thank you for making America great again,’ everyone knows it’s true.”

That’s right, Trump is proposing 900 episodes of “Trump II: Upon Reflection” – a daily show featuring a cast that can’t be beat. He’s promising more episodes if he runs for re-election in 2028 and 2032 as he steadfastly desires.

He also promises quarterly specials – videotaped highlights of his latest cognitive tests. “Every president should take one. I aced it.”

But what will really make this show a hit? Critics on the Fox Network and New Nation say nothing can beat the cast of characters. So, let’s take a look at the cast list – starting with Don Donnie of the Donnettes himself:

President Donald Trump: marries big beautiful women, but often says he admires big beautiful men.

Vice President J.D. Vance: Suit up. He is Barney in “How I met your Mother” without any intelligence, respect, charm or sense of humor. He is an infamous and fatuous sycophant who loves to scold others for behavior less childish than his own. He holds the distinct honor of being completely inept at everything he does. It is rumored that he once auditioned for the roll of Riff Raff in a local production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show but ended up portraying Eddie because his acting is so lifeless. He was fired because the director said he couldn’t stop twitching.

It is also rumored that at the impressionable age of 15 Vance accidentally stabbed himself with a fork in his right cheek when he missed his mouth while eating mountain oysters.

Acting AG Todd Blanche: The Todd. A loyal sycophant who sputters endlessly like a Vespa scooter. He models himself after the same character in “Scrubs.” In his mind he roars like a lion. But many say the most brilliant casting decision by Trump will have this character played by a cocker spaniel who isn’t house trained. The cocker spaniel apparently edged out a donkey named Eeyore.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: If Trump is a dumbed down version of Rick, little Marco is Morty. He is the poor schmuck who got stuck doing all the grunt work because he’s the only one who actually knows how the machine works. His attraction to Trump is as transitional as Trump’s is to him. Now, I have no idea if it’s true that he locks himself in a closet at home some nights and screams curse words at a Donald Trump poster. But I wouldn’t begrudge him that if he did.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth: A YouTube tent revival preacher who mistakes “Pulp Fiction” for Ezekiel and who practices his public performances in front of his bathroom mirror. A long forgotten cousin claimed Pete once hair-sprayed his entire body and ran through a sprinkler in his backyard wearing only black cowboy boots and a smile. Don has been attracted to him ever since.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: Great Scott! He’s the billionaire who is the spitting image of Brad Majors in “The Rocky Horror Picture show.” He firmly believes in overtime for those who work for him. His math skills are questionable and he constantly tells everyone how eggs are 600 percent cheaper now, the economy will be great again once we re-obliterate Iran’s Nuclear capability, and all is well. Trust him. He says you love working overtime. And there are great “new jobs” available now that the administration has kicked out all the illegal immigrants.

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick: He’s the laugh track of the administration. He firmly believes in everything he is told to say as long as he personally benefits. He fits in because he is also not particularly good in math and can claim with a straight face that he brought $18 trillion in investment to the country’s coffers, though the entire GDP of America is about $32 trillion. He can advance the plot, but there’s little use for him otherwise - though he claims he’s also very good at toasting bread and taking his family to Epstein Island.

Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum: A robber-baron version of Ted Buckland in “Scrubs.” Dougie is also part Barney Fife, part Gomer Pyle and a bit of Lloyd Bridges in “Airplane”. At any point he’s about two seconds away from telling us all that he picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue – or Trump’s political rump.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. : He’s Kramer from “Seinfeld” with the intellect of Joe Rogan. Kennedy once had a worm in his brain that scored better in science class than he did. He firmly believes in homeopathic medicine, bloodletting and using leeches in mixed-green salads made from weeds found in the backyard that have been fertilized by the dog. You know. All natural stuff.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy: He looks a bit like Kevin Bacon in “The Bondsman” and is rumored to be Joe Walsh’s long-lost twin brother (not the guitar player). But he’s a real life Rex Kramer from Airplane. He’s often photographed with his mouth open. Occasionally photographers remove the flies buzzing around his mouth in post-production. When he grows up he wants to be a dentist, or Eric Cartman.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins: Definitely wants to be the first woman president. She recently pitched a fit in the Oval Office because the administration wants to ease up on beef tariffs. She considers it abandoning Trump’s farm base. Somebody better explain to her that if she wants a future in MAGA, then the truth don’t fly in Don Don’s eyes. Her heroes include J.R. Ewing, J.K. Rowling and Anita Bryant. Rumored to have every collectible “Power Ranger” ever produced and for fun drives a John Deere tractor to work.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon: Some say she is Cruella De Vil. With all of the cuts in education many may not know who that is. But, on the upside, she’s more than willing to sponsor wrestling matches at public elementary schools nationwide in honor of her husband Vince. She was once thrown out of church for excessive “smack downs”.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles: A demented den mother who appears to be a cross between Mother Soprano and Nurse Ratched. However, when she talks she sounds like George Costanza’s mother. Still? She’s got a wicked smile. Favorite Movie? “Serial Mom”? Make no mistake. Everyone works for her. She has a secret stash of every ball she’s ever busted.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller: He works best in the dark and in the background. He gets the last word with Trump because he often hides behind the door until everyone else leaves. Since he looks like Nosferatu it isn’t difficult to understand why. He is as attractive as a 12-year-old nose picker wearing aviator sunglasses who has serious bladder control issues. On the upside he’s believed to have dozens of cans of spray-on-hair he no longer uses that he’ll sell you for cheap.

Communications Director Stephen Cheung: He’s Jabba the Hutt who thinks he’s professional wrestler Samoa Joe. He goes after reporters, trying to finish them off with Joe’s back busting “Muscle Buster” but ends up looking like Jabba after Princess Leia choked him out. He’s been known to wear partially digested condiments on his shirt. Routinely angry, he believes he can bully anyone into submission as long as he yells loudly, crudely and for long enough. This is the type of behavior of a spoiled toddler, but that makes Cheung, outside of Rubio, one of the more mature members of the regime.

Press Secretary Karoline Levitt: Rumored to have auditioned for “The Stepford Wives” reboot, but got offered paid maternity leave from President Trump instead. Also rumored to secretly love punk rock and dressing up like Johnny Rotten while voting Democrat.

Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett: Class clown. Known as “Happy”. He is believed to take over-the-counter sedatives and huff cans of whip cream before press conferences. Little is known of his background – but some say he used to live at Area 51.

FBI Director Kash Patel: He looks like Klinger trying to get a Section 8 - or Fred Flintstone after dropping a bowling ball on his foot. It’s believed that the reason for his illegal snorkel adventure into the submerged U.S.S. Arizona at Pearl Harbor was to check on his secret stash of Woodford Reserve bourbon. He has one assistant assigned to tying his shoes and another assigned to logging him into his laptop since he can do neither.

There are other day players in this drama, but we’re sure this cast will sell. After all with Stephen Colbert off the air, and the Ed Sullivan Theater now available, the Trump producers feel this is the perfect opportunity to help revitalize downtown Manhattan.

“I hire only the best. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote at the bottom of his press release touting his latest project. “If this doesn’t work, I can always invade Cuba and Greenland.”