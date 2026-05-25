Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
23m

This show would make more sense than the regime. At least they wouldn’t be working to destroy our country, and we could change the channel.

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