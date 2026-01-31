Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
3h

Just saw that cartoon!!!! That red tie needs to be pulled tight--and hang him for good.

Reply
Share
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
3h

They best keep growing--faster and faster than ever.........

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture