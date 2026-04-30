The United States just hit its lowest press freedom ranking ever — 64th in the world according to Reporters Without Borders. And while Trump keeps claiming he obliterated Iran’s nuclear capacity, we’re still at war, the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, and gas prices are still climbing. In this episode of BKTV, we break down the GOP’s greatest hits of gaslighting, from Steve Scalise’s fantasy economy to Tim Scott’s jaw-dropping Trump praise, to Jesse Watters repeating the very rhetoric he claims to be against. Plus, The Apprentice is coming back with Donald Trump Jr., and Trump wants you to open a Trump IRA — from a convicted felon who bankrupted multiple companies. P.T. Barnum was right. We’ll catch you next time!

