Trump, Iran, Your IRA and failing freedom
With all this horsehsit around here there's gotta to be a pony somewhere
The United States just hit its lowest press freedom ranking ever — 64th in the world according to Reporters Without Borders. And while Trump keeps claiming he obliterated Iran’s nuclear capacity, we’re still at war, the Strait of Hormuz is still closed, and gas prices are still climbing. In this episode of BKTV, we break down the GOP’s greatest hits of gaslighting, from Steve Scalise’s fantasy economy to Tim Scott’s jaw-dropping Trump praise, to Jesse Watters repeating the very rhetoric he claims to be against. Plus, The Apprentice is coming back with Donald Trump Jr., and Trump wants you to open a Trump IRA — from a convicted felon who bankrupted multiple companies. P.T. Barnum was right. We’ll catch you next time!
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Oh, Brian--I get so enraged (don't all of us sensible people?) by what The Deranged Incompetent Dictator does and says, but one of the biggest things that cheers me up (aside from listening to your podcasts) is when you mimic the Dictator's voice. Really makes me laugh. Eases tensions, too. Thanks!