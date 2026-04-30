Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
2h

Oh, Brian--I get so enraged (don't all of us sensible people?) by what The Deranged Incompetent Dictator does and says, but one of the biggest things that cheers me up (aside from listening to your podcasts) is when you mimic the Dictator's voice. Really makes me laugh. Eases tensions, too. Thanks!

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