Trump is a proud pirate

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1812Trump is a proud pirateIran is a bad pirateBrian J KaremMay 07, 20261812ShareIn this excerpt from The Dean Obeidallah show we talk about Trump’s claims that he’s a pirate.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe private/public Big Beautiful Ballroom27 mins ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahTrump conquers independent press16 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty (990)17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's minions are a huge problem17 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahPersonal gain drives Trump's support19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahBrian Karem on the latest horrible failure by corporate media in covering Trump 20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty! (991)May 5 • Brian J Karem