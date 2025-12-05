Never forget: Each and every week, Donald Trump gets worse.

His regime is a ladder into a bottomless pit, a place that, as Hunter S. Thompson once said of journalism, is “a cruel and shallow money trench … a long plastic hallway where thieves and pimps run free, and good men die like dogs.”

In the latest round of professional malfeasance, the president’s sycophants in the communications office have launched a “Media Bias Portal” on the official White House website. They are encouraging people to give them “tips” when the public believes a member of the press has produced “Fake News.” Naturally, I took the opportunity to fill out the page and offered the White House a tip that its own communication staff is publishing “fake news.” I wonder how long I’ll be waiting for a response.

Seriously, it seems like we’re about two weeks away from Trump announcing that “all citizens will be required to change their underwear every half-hour. Underwear will be worn on the outside so we can check.” (With apologies to Fielding Mellish in “Bananas.”)

Trump is now in the end stages of his campaign to destroy free speech, independent media and all forms of dissent. He’s like the WWE Undertaker in the White House — which fits the bill nicely since the head of his communications staff, Steven Cheung, formerly worked with the WWE and loves to play the bully with members of a young and inexperienced press corps.

Trump’s entire communications staff, come to think of it, is unpredictable, inattentive, arrogant, uninformed and anti-American.

We all see it. The far right, the left and the middle can all agree that something is wrong, even if we don’t know what. What we don’t know is why so few reporters are willing to stand up and confront the president on his behavior. Former Tea Party congressman Joe Walsh even offered on social media to pay for a weekend vacation for two — travel, hotel and dining included — to any location in the world for someone who says, “Shame on you,” or “She asked a legitimate question,” or “You’re out of line, apologize to her” the next time Trump “hurls an ugly personal insult” at a reporter. “A long weekend on me to the first media member who in real time gets in Trump’s face and publicly defends their colleague,” Walsh wrote.

Peter Alexander famously did that for Jim Acosta during Trump’s first term, when the president demeaned Acosta in an East Room news conference. He wasn’t the only one. Many of us in the White House press corps stood up, at one point or another, for each other. I told Walsh I would forgo the weekend travel, but would accept a pile of “small, unmarked bills.”

There is a good reason reporters haven’t stood up to defend one another during the current administration. Trump has engineered an inexperienced, sycophantic press corps. It’s handicapped from the moment reporters begin asking him questions, and Trump gets bolder, less professional and increasingly confrontational every time he appears before a pool spray, largely because of his success in undermining the Fourth Estate.

The White House simply doesn’t care about factual reporting, no matter what lies Trump, Cheung and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt try to sell to the public.

Reporters almost never push back anymore, either on minor or major offenses.

Overseas, Trump is seen as an embarrassment and a buffoon. The greatest concern in Europe is that NATO might face a war with Russia and Trump won’t be able to handle it. As a colleague at the BBC told me, “A former real estate developer cannot possibly stand up to a former KGB officer, who is personally responsible for many untimely deaths.”