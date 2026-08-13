Trump's explanation for hiding in a bread truck and leaving reporters on Air Force One as decoys: the empty plane — the one nobody knew he was on — was actually at greater risk than the plane he was supposed to be on. Compare that logic to getting a 600% discount on medication. Nobody's paying you to pick up prescriptions, and nobody fires at a plane they don't know the president is on.



Tom Homan announced DHS is spending $20 million on electric shock gloves for ICE agents. His reasoning: you can't go from zero to a hundred and immediately use lethal force. Brian noted that's exactly what ICE has been doing for the past year — and that $20 million on shock gloves while agents still have no body cameras says everything about the priorities.



Max Miller now faces a civil lawsuit from his ex-wife for accidentally broadcasting a naked image of their two-year-old daughter during a livestream where he was defending himself against domestic abuse allegations. Two Republican congressmen — Mike Lawler and Tom Barrett — refused to return his campaign donations.



Ken Paxton went on Newsmax looking like he hadn't slept in days. He has no money.



Bill Cassidy sat before cameras and admitted RFK Jr. told him he wouldn't change the vaccine advisory committee — and then changed it. He smiled while explaining he couldn't have seen that coming. He lied? What a shock.



Todd Blanch said the anti-weaponization fund is dead. A White House official then said they'll find another way to make J-Six victims "whole."



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