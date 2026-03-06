So, let’s recap;

The Dow Industrial Average has shed 3,000 points in the last two weeks.

The U.S. economy shed 92,000 jobs last month.

“President of Peace” Donald Trump has shed peace for a war with Iran - for reasons still untold. He shed his claim of “no forever wars” by vowing to engage in one in Iran.

He shed democracy from the list of things he’d like to see in Iran, telling CNN this week it didn’t matter.

Trump shed United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem because she instituted a multi-million dollar advertising campaign of which the president said he was unaware - and coincidentally it didn’t feature him either.

Trump hasn’t shed the falsehood that gas is down to $1.85 a gallon even thought it is actually rising because of the war he started.

And he certainly has shed any semblance of democracy in the United States. He issues tariffs, though the Constitution says he cannot. He started a war with Iran despite needing congressional authority to do so.

That’s because Congress is also shedding like a flea-bitten hound with mange. It has shed any of its Constitutional responsibility and is instead playing lapdog to a President who needs a rabies shot.

The economy headed toward ruin. The country in a forever war. And an administration unable to handle the basics of the Constitution. Even if you voted for Trump, there’s no way you voted for this - unless you just don’t give a shit - and you’ve shed your democratic ideals for a dystopian oligarchy.