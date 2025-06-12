Trump is the arsonist and firefighter
Trump and Stephen Miller's made-for-TV street theater ignores the facts - and threatens democracy
Terry Moran is the latest casualty in Donald Trump’s war against reality.
Moran, the former senior White House correspondent for ABC News, recently posted on X that Trump and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller are “world-class haters.” Trump, Moran wrote, uses hate as a means to obtain the glorification that is “his spiritual nourishment.” For Miller, …
